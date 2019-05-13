Montanans are divided over a possible citizenship question on the 2020 census.
According to the Missoulian, senator Jon Tester and governor Steve Bullock said the question would discourage people from wanting to fill out the census.
Senator Steve Daines and representative Greg Gianforte said it makes sense to want to know how many citizens there are.
Tester says the question is a “taxpayer-funded political ploy” that would add millions to census costs.
Bullocks office says the question would disproportionately target under-represented communities.
Gianforte says the state should not lose federal funding or representatives because a “sanctuary city or state violates the law”
Daines introduced a bill last week that would include the citizenship question on all census forms.