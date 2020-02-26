CHOTEAU- Right now, Insurance Commissioner Matt Rosendale is advising Montanans to prepare for spring flooding by purchasing flood insurance before the time is too late.
Many people were affected by the recent flood in Choteau but they were just grateful their houses didn't get hit as bad as some others.
"It was hardly affected at all because we just have two bases where nothings exist but mud, so when we got water in there it just depleted after a while and it didn't affect us, and it never jeopardized the house itself,” said Polly Cunningham, a resident of Choteau.
Even though the water levels along the riverside seem to be unthreatening, Arin Peters, who is the Senior Service Hydrologist says its important to make sure you have your flood policy in place if you live in an area that is flood-prone.
“...it's always important to make sure you have your flood policy in place because those policies do take 30 days to begin in effect, so now would be the time to be purchasing those policies and getting those in place before runoff starts and before spring flooding is a concern,” Peters advised.
According to Matt Rosendale's office, flooding is the number one natural disaster in the U.S. which is why this should be taken seriously.