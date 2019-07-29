Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 115, AND 117... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 115 AND 117. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 18 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE LOWER 80S. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS WILL MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN ANY NEW FIRE STARTS IN AREAS THAT HAVE DRIED OUT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&