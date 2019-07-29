Upon meeting her you might assume that Gentry Young is just another person making good by donating blood, but what you might not know is that her life took a terrible turn 11 years ago.
"When I was 20 I was in a bad car wreck," Young says.
She was driving between Townsend and Helena when it happened.
Gentry had to be rescued by the jaws of life during that accident. She was bleeding to death, her neck was broken, and her face was caved in.
"I had bled so much they did not know what my natural blood type was," Young added.
In fact, the only way to identify her was by her class ring.
An ambulance took her to Helena, a helicopter took her to Great Falls, and then she was flown out of state to Seattle for emergency procedures.
"I can tell you that heaven is real and it is because of the angels here on earth that I had the opportunity to come back," Young said.
Gentry now donates whole blood and platelets regularly, paying it forward to help those who may need it. According to the American Red Cross, they can use all the help they can get.
"Right now we only have a three-day supply of most blood types," Director of Donor Recruitment Carmen Madsen said, adding that they are using blood faster than they are getting it.
"Go ahead and be a hero," Young added. "Go ahead and help someone else survive a car wreck, go ahead and help someone else survive cancer."