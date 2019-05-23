Governor Steve Bullock held a ceremonial signing Thursday for five laws focused on reporting, investigating and addressing the MMIP epidemic in the Treasure State. The MMIP legislative package includes House Bill 20, 21, and 34, as well as Senate Bill 40 and 321, all of which are meant to tackle the issue in one way or another.
In a written statement, Bullock said "The epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women is a moral and humanitarian crisis. Just one Montanan missing impacts countless others, including families, loved ones and entire communities. No family should have to suffer this pain."
House Bill 20 says that law enforcement must submit missing child information to the missing children information program and collect detailed biological information including the person reporting the child missing and the alleged suspects.
House Bill 21 says that the department of justice can assist with any investigation of a missing person’s case. The d-o-j must employ a missing person’s specialist that oversees entries for accuracy, education, and training on how to handle those cases.
House Bill 54 states law enforcement must accept a missing persons report unless they know the location of the missing person, confirm the safe status of the missing person, or if another officer accepts the missing persons report. All reports must be entered into the database under strict time guidelines.
Senate Bill 40 says the office of public education must create and maintain an electronic directory to store student photographs to make sure there is a current photo of the child for law enforcement when they are identified as missing. Once an officer receives a missing child report they must inform other officers about the report, enter it into the database and request a photo of the child from the superintendent. The superintendent must also assist by collecting a list of missing children and distributing that list to each school building monthly.
Senate Bill 312 says there is a m-m-i-p task force and their duties include adding the native communities network grant program, identifying jurisdiction barriers, and improving communication, cooperation, and collaboration in removing jurisdiction barriers. The native communities network identifies, reports, and finds missing Native Americans. The purpose of the grant is to provide reimbursement for costs required to maintain access to the native communities network. The grant must be awarded to a tribal college under specific listed criteria.
The signing ceremony also included legislation that honors Montana's native heritage and history. Bullock signed House Bill 524 to permanently display the flags of Montana’s eight tribal nations on state capitol grounds. Bullock also recognized three bills that create memorial highways named after Native American veterans and the first Native American woman elected to the Montana legislature.
"Our children and grand-children will visit our state capitol and see the flags of our tribal nations as symbols of respect and reminders of our heritage and history," said Bullock.