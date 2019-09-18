GREAT FALLS-Kids can join Giant Springs Park staff and learn about the natural resources of the park this Sunday.
Montana State Parks is hosting a Junior Ranger Day is this Saturday, September 21, at Giant Springs State Park from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Kids can pick up a Giant Springs State Park Junior Ranger Booklet with instructions on how to complete it and go on a guided alphabet hike to learn about the park's natural resources.
Junior Rangers can receive a Junior Ranger badge, patch and certificate if they present a completed booklet to a park ranger.
Junior Ranger Day is free and is aimed at kids aged 4 to 15 but all children are welcome to attend.
Activities will be available for younger children and all children must have a parent or guardian to accompany them to the event.
Parents are asked to arrive early as supplies are limited to make sure your child has the chance to participate and to wear weather appropriate clothing and good shoes for walking.
For more information, you can call the ranger station at 406-727-1212