Montana State Fair 2019: May be six months away, but acts are already starting to stack up

GREAT FALLS- Believe it or not, but the Montana State Fair is only six months away. So far there are two acts that have been confirmed including Trace Adkins and Hairball.
Trace Adkins is set to perform on Wednesday, July 31st. According to the Montana Expo Park, Adkins is a Nashville icon for more than two decades. He’s had 11 million albums sold and nearly 200 million plays on YouTube. He’s known for his songs, “You’re Gonna Miss This” and “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.”
Hairball is set to perform on Tuesday, July 30th in the Pacific Steel Recycling Arena. According to the Montana Expo Park, It’s a rock and roll band who comes fully loaded with lights, sound, video screens, smoke, fire, confetti, spiders, snakes & monsters. They play a series of classic well-known songs from a variety of rock and roll bands.