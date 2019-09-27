Since 1982 the Blue Ribbon Society has recognized schools all over the country for the academic excellence of their students and today, the blue ribbons made their way to central Montana
Both Fairfield and Fort Benton Schools were recognized as part of the top 15 percent for academic performance
All schools are ranked based on results from the most recent state assessments in reading and math.
“Oh man it’s so amazing it’s such an honor and such a prestigious award and for our staff and how hard they work for our kids it’s just amazing,” said Courtney Banke, Early K6 Principle for Fairfield’s Schools.
At Fairfield, students were given smarties as a fun way to celebrate their great achievements.
