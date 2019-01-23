Montana ranked higher than you might think when it comes to crime

A new report by Alarms.org was just released saying that Montana has one of the highest ranking property crime rates in the nation, coming in at number 46.
Montana is also ranked as the 36th safest state when it comes to violent crimes; with the national average being 40.43 out of every 1,000 people, compared to Montana's average of 42.09 out of every 1,000 people.
According to that same report, Great falls came in 4th out of 6 major cities in Montana when it comes to the overall crime rate.
Montana is the fourth largest state in the nation with just over one million people living within the state’s borders.
With such a low population density, Montana ranked above the national average when it comes to violent crimes.
The national average is 1.28 crimes for every 1,000 people, however Montana has 3.47 violent crimes for every 1,000 people.
Regardless of such a high crime rate, some in Great Falls feel the crime rate isn’t that bad.
“I think our crime rate is pretty decent. I think the law enforcement works pretty hard here. I think we obviously have a problem with drugs, which drives our crime rate. But if we can control that we’re obviously going to be in pretty good shape,” says John Wallace, a resident in Great Falls.
The safest city to live in is Kalispell, with a violent crime rate of 3.098.
Billings is ranked as the most dangerous with a violent crime rate of 4.932.