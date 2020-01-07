GREAT FALLS - It’s one of the biggest weekends for ropers and riders here in the Treasure State as the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit prepares to take over the Expo Park this weekend.
The competition is heating up already as two world champs compete to be the best with Montana’s finest right here in Great Falls.
“We have two world champions coming to the rodeo this year Haven Meged from Miles City worlds champion tie-down calf roper Ty Erickson worlds champion steer wrestler from Helena both entered, both going to be here all three days,” said Jack Stensland, President of the Pro Rodeo Circuit.
Now even with two world champions throwing their names into the ten-gallon hat that doesn’t mean the competition is backing down from the challenge.
“Not taking anything away from the other ten or eleven contestants in each event because those guys all had to compete against the Ty Ericksons and Haven Megeds just to get here and they've done a good job we've got some good cowboys in Montana,” said Jack Stensland, President of the Pro Rodeo Circuit.
We asked Jack what his favorite part of the rodeo is and he didn’t hesitate to hype up Montanas rodeo fans.
“The best part of the rodeo is watching the fans get involved with rodeo and here in Great Falls, everybody is so close. Nobody is very far away I mean sixty feet from the arena, seventy feet from the arena at the farthest seat. There isn't a bad seat in the house I don't care where you sit,” said Jack Stensland, President of the Pro Rodeo Circuit.
Gates open at 5:30 with everything starting at 7 on Friday at the Montana Expo Park.
Jack told us its best to get here early and take a deep seat and a faraway look.