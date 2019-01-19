28 Montana native business's to receive grants

HELENA, Mont. – The Department of Commerce today announced $320,000 in grant funds will be awarded through the Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant to support the growth of 28 Native American-owned businesses across Montana.
Full List of Grant Recipients:
Blackfeet Nation
- Big Chief Chinese Restaurant in Browning will receive $12,000 for equipment.
- Lube and Tube Express in Browning will receive $11,000 for signage, painting and plumbing.
- Pain Relief with PEMF by Brittany in Cut Bank will receive $12,000 for a pulsed electromagnetic field machine.
- $AVAGE RECORDS in Browning will receive $5,000 for production equipment and inventory.
Chippewa Cree Tribe
- AAM LLC dba Boxcars in Havre will receive $5,000 for flooring.
- Box City Ice Cream in Box Elder will receive $6,000 for equipment and inventory.
- LaSalle Cattle Company in Havre will receive $10,000 for a loader.
- Log Creeations in Box Elder will receive $14,000 for a skidder.
- My Paisley Pals in Havre will receive $14,000 for a sublimation machine.
- Rockin Ridge Construction in Box Elder will receive $12,000 for a trailer and accessories.
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes
- Caudill Industries Inc. in Missoula will receive $14,000 for equipment.
- Kapi Shop LLC in St. Ignatius will receive $14,000 for equipment.
Crow Nation
- Baaapaale Pashko in Lodge Grass will receive $14,000 for a truck with a boom and equipment.
- Designs by Della in Hardin will receive $14,000 for a sewing machine, supplies and marketing.
- Medicine Wheel Country Tours in Bozeman will receive $14,000 for camping equipment and insurance.
- River Bend Lodge in Hardin will receive $12,000 for improvements.
Fort Belknap Assiniboine and Gros Ventre Tribes
- Buckman Automotive Auto Body Paint in Polson will receive $8,000 for an automotive paint booth.
- J & M Trucking, LLC in Hays will receive $14,000 for tires.
- North Prairie LLC in Harlem will receive $4,000 for a computer and equipment.
- Sage n Spur in Harlem will receive $14,000 for commercial space remodeling.
Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux
- Rubicon Cookshack in Culbertson will receive $14,000 for a smoker trailer.
- Smoker Home Repair and Remodeling in Poplar will receive $14,000 for an enclosed trailer and dump trailer.
- The Pizza Joint in Wolf Point will receive $12,000 for a delivery vehicle and professional services.
Little Shell Chippewa Tribe
- AJ's Wood & Steel LLC in Havre will receive $14,000 for a welder, equipment, supplies and insurance.
- Dragon Well Acupuncture in Floweree will receive $14,000 for a fusion chair, remodeling and advertising.
- Jordan Baldwin’s Flooring Installation in Butte will receive $12,000 for equipment and inventory.
Northern Cheyenne Tribe
- Glenn's Wood Vending in Lame Deer will receive $14,000 for tools.
- Niz's Cakes & Cupcakes in Lame Deer will receive $3,000 for baking equipment.