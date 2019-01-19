28 Montana native business's to receive grants

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... NORTHERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1015 PM MST SATURDAY. * AT 1012 AM MST, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED AN ICE JAM CAUSING MINOR FLOODING IN GREAT FALLS, ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER. THE FLOODING HAS CLOSED RIVER DRIVE UNDER THE TRAIN TRACKS NEAR ELECTRIC CITY WATER PARK. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. ICE JAMS ARE UNPREDICTABLE. WATER LEVEL MAY RISE OR FALL SUDDENLY WITH NO NOTICE. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 6 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES EXPECTED. ACCUMULATIONS WILL TAPER OFF SIGNIFICANTLY BETWEEN US HIGHWAY 2 AND THE CANADIAN BORDER. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 6 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&