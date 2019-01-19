28 Montana native business's to receive grants

HELENA, Mont. – The Department of Commerce today announced $320,000 in grant funds will be awarded through the Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant to support the growth of 28 Native American-owned businesses across Montana.

Full List of Grant Recipients:

Blackfeet Nation

  • Big Chief Chinese Restaurant in Browning will receive $12,000 for equipment.
  • Lube and Tube Express in Browning will receive $11,000 for signage, painting and plumbing.
  • Pain Relief with PEMF by Brittany in Cut Bank will receive $12,000 for a pulsed electromagnetic field machine.
  • $AVAGE RECORDS in Browning will receive $5,000 for production equipment and inventory.

Chippewa Cree Tribe

  • AAM LLC dba Boxcars in Havre will receive $5,000 for flooring.
  • Box City Ice Cream in Box Elder will receive $6,000 for equipment and inventory.
  • LaSalle Cattle Company in Havre will receive $10,000 for a loader.
  • Log Creeations in Box Elder will receive $14,000 for a skidder.
  • My Paisley Pals in Havre will receive $14,000 for a sublimation machine.
  • Rockin Ridge Construction in Box Elder will receive $12,000 for a trailer and accessories.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

  • Caudill Industries Inc. in Missoula will receive $14,000 for equipment.
  • Kapi Shop LLC in St. Ignatius will receive $14,000 for equipment.

Crow Nation

  • Baaapaale Pashko in Lodge Grass will receive $14,000 for a truck with a boom and equipment.
  • Designs by Della in Hardin will receive $14,000 for a sewing machine, supplies and marketing.
  • Medicine Wheel Country Tours in Bozeman will receive $14,000 for camping equipment and insurance.
  • River Bend Lodge in Hardin will receive $12,000 for improvements.

Fort Belknap Assiniboine and Gros Ventre Tribes

  • Buckman Automotive Auto Body Paint in Polson will receive $8,000 for an automotive paint booth.
  • J & M Trucking, LLC in Hays will receive $14,000 for tires.
  • North Prairie LLC in Harlem will receive $4,000 for a computer and equipment.
  • Sage n Spur in Harlem will receive $14,000 for commercial space remodeling.

Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux

  • Rubicon Cookshack in Culbertson will receive $14,000 for a smoker trailer.
  • Smoker Home Repair and Remodeling in Poplar will receive $14,000 for an enclosed trailer and dump trailer.
  • The Pizza Joint in Wolf Point will receive $12,000 for a delivery vehicle and professional services.

Little Shell Chippewa Tribe

  • AJ's Wood & Steel LLC in Havre will receive $14,000 for a welder, equipment, supplies and insurance.
  • Dragon Well Acupuncture in Floweree will receive $14,000 for a fusion chair, remodeling and advertising.
  • Jordan Baldwins Flooring Installation in Butte will receive $12,000 for equipment and inventory.

Northern Cheyenne Tribe

  • Glenn's Wood Vending in Lame Deer will receive $14,000 for tools.
  • Niz's Cakes & Cupcakes in Lame Deer will receive $3,000 for baking equipment.

