Thunderstorms struck Great Falls Thursday evening and as a result the Montana Museum of Railroad History saw flooding.
This is something the museum deals with every year, and they say it mainly has to do with the building's layout. While they would like to fund the repairs in the future, they say for now they are stuck turning guests away when the weather turns sour.
"Just for example we had a deal yesterday where we were open and we had a little family come in and they had a little boy and we had to tell him that we couldn't take him around because the floors were all wet." Museum Secretary Gordon Jolliffe said. "He left crying."
The museum is typically open on Thursday and Saturday.