GREAT FALLS- Six years ago, Montana’s human trafficking awareness grade was a ‘D’ now, it's an ‘A’, and according to Attorney General Tim Fox, there's a new program in place ensuring that letter grade doesn't lose its standing.
After realizing the challenges medical professionals face in identifying victims and providing support, the state decided to hop on board of an already launched effort called, the America Unchained Project.
Through video training, its goal is to educate healthcare providers, medical professionals, and hospitals to prevent this ongoing crisis.
"By participating in this training clinicians who are on the front lines of the fight against human trafficking will then have the tools they need to help law enforcement and stop human trafficking in our state,” said Fox.
The first ever training kicked off today at St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center. Fox says from here on out, they'll be taking these training's across the state and into hospitals.