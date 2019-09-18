Montana holds highest foreign exchange student numbers in the United States

GREAT FALLS- Montana is known to be a hot destination for vacation but now studies show it's bringing in more and more kids from all over the world to attend school.
In a recent study, roughly one million exchange students are studying abroad in the United States. Out of all 50 states, the most popular place for abroad students to visit may be a lot closer to Montana than we think.
Education First is a non-profit located in 15 different countries that recruits students to study abroad. They said it's right here at home in the Treasure State where the majority of abroad students have chosen to study in. Montana’s population may be a million people, but that's actually what students enjoy.
Education First said their research shows that students love how welcoming Montanans are, and how fun they make life. For example, not every day are teens riding on the back of a 4-wheeler to school. Alberto Romo is from Spain. He's on the cross country team and in the band at Great Falls High School.
"They are like so used to having foreign exchange students,” said Romo. “They know what we feel when we come here, we didn't know anybody and that's tough so they are really grateful and they are just talking to us. It's so cool.”
"Alberto is a long line of exchange students for us, we almost always have at least one,” said Bob Stingley, the cross country coach at Great Falls High School.
This year, 17 students are studying in Great Falls which Education First said is a record number. They said this number has increased over the years because more interests and host families matched up in the Great Falls area.
Mark Samson, is the Great Falls High School head football coach. He has three foreign exchange students playing for him this year. He said it's great seeing the local seniors jump and down congratulating the abroad students when they do something great.
"When you go down the halls, for example in my classroom, every day I hear their names being yelled out by other students around the school,” said Samson.
Daniel Warmerdam is from Germany. He's an 11th grader studying at CMR and is an offensive lineman and kicker for their football team. His host mom said she has a son Warmerdam's age, and it's nice for her son to learn an entirely different culture through spending time with Warmerdam.
She also said it's great to see how quickly her son's friends become Warmerdam's friends. It shows how accepting students are.