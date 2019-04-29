GREAT FALLS: Every year the Griz nation from Missoula make their way to the Electric City to host a fundraiser in order to support their athletics program.
This year the Great Falls Grizzly Scholarship Association Coaches' BARBQ and Spring Tour will be held on Tuesday, May 14th at the Mansfield Convention Center.
There will be a live and silent auction loaded with Griz merchandise and even a chance for you to travel with the team to a game.
The BARBQ and Spring Tour are family events and open to all ages. A face painting and photo booth set up as well. There's even an opportunity for you to get in a round of golf!
Tickets are $10 for Adults, $5 for children under 12, and $25 for a family!
BarBQ pork and chicken will be served with beverages for all ages.
Funds raised are utilized to support our student athletes in all sports.
For questions about the event call Patty Myers at 406-899-0874 or email her at pattymyers@bresnan.net
For questions about golfing call Tom Mathews at 406-899-8230 or email him at tom.mathews4749@gmail.com