Montana Farmers Union Convention Great Falls 2019

GREAT FALLS - Farmers from all across the Treasure State and beyond have gathered in the Electric City this weekend to discuss different agricultural needs and concerns at this year’s Montana Farmer’s Union Convention.
The event kicked off earlier this morning with food and discussions from multiple representatives of Montana Agriculture.
Some of the topics included advances in equipment and furthering the development of hemp-based products.
One of the convention's speakers spoke with us and shared some of the benefits of being able to attend this convention.
“Just like any other organization we are dealing with limited resources and it’s good to hear what the needs are and deciding where we need to be investing our resources and as a University it’s not really easy to change our faculty members or our research areas drastically we can only change a little at a time,” Said Montana State University Vice President of Agriculture, Dr. Sreekala Bajwa.
The convention has several vendors and speakers in attendance and will continue through the night of the 26th.