GREAT FALLS - The Montana ExpoPark's grandstands reopened for the first time today, since the fairground started getting rid of its old bleachers nearly a year ago.
People in the Electric City came together Tuesday to celebrate with an official ribbon cutting ceremony. Some who attended include representatives from the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Big Sky Pro Rodeo Committee.
Several events will be held at the venue in the next few months, like concerts, the 2019 horse racing season and PRCA Big Sky Pro Rodeo during the upcoming Montana State Fair.
Chairman Joe briggs, with the Cascade County Commissioner's Office, said CCCO plans on adding bathrooms and a ticket box in the future, depending on their budget.