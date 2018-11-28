Montana Expo Park could see $86 million in renovations

Montana Expo Park could be seeing a few changes in the future if the public and county give the proposed improvement strategy the go ahead.
The Expo Park is currently in the early stages of an improvement plan and Great Falls Tourism held a meeting today (11/28/18) to show the public the findings from the strategic improvement plan.
One of the big changes the plan calls for is building a new arena to be called the “Montana Expo Park Arena.”
The plan calls for this because the findings in the report suggest there is an unmet demand for a larger event space, with more seating available than the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena has to offer.
“The new Multipurpose Event Center will accommodate approximately 5,500 fixed seats with the capability for retractable seating and floor seating to increase the spectator count to nearly 9,800 for large concert events.”
The plan has in place more improvements to multiple spaces in Montana Expo Park. The existing Four Seasons Arena could be modified for more flat floor space opening up to larger events and means the building itself is more marketable according to the report.
There are also plans for new livestock and equine buildings and a covered event ring, while creating more stalls for horses and also increasing RV space.
The cost of this proposed project is to the tune of roughly $86 million.
Click here to read the full strategic plan about the project.
You are encouraged to reach out to Great Falls Tourism and the Cascade County Commissioners to give input on the project and provide feedback.