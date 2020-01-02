GREAT FALLS - Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are on the rise, with nearly 1,500 cases of gonorrhea reported statewide in 2019. That’s the highest in 40 years, according to the state Department of Public Health & Human Services.
And as a public health nurse in Cascade County, Tom Lambert with the City County Health Department has come across his fair share of patients with STDs.
"These tend to be issues that are kind of a dark corner. We don't wanna talk about [them]" Lambert said.
While it's tricky to determine the exact cause of the increase in cases, Lambert said one possible reason is people not knowing they're infected without proper testing.
"These infections can be silent for weeks, if not for months at a time," he said, referring to how symptoms can be dormant for a while before they show up.
Testing for STDs used to be done with a swab, said Lambert. Now, getting the answers you need can come from a simple urine or blood sample. Still, he said fear could stop someone from getting tested and treated.
"It could be a lack of education as to what's involved in testing, certainly that might intimidate individuals," said the CCHD nurse.
On top of that, social media sites and online dating might be contributing to the rise in STD cases, according to DPHHS. It’s something that Lambert himself agrees with.
"I encounter that frequently with my testing. An individual met someone online, got together, and they don't know each other at all,” he said. “They may only know each other by their account name."
As a result, testing and treating any potential STDs becomes more difficult.
"For my purposes in investigating an infection, I don't have anywhere to go to find this individual, to let them know they're infected, to stop the spread," said Lambert.
In the past year alone, there was a projected 160 cases of gonorrhea in Cascade County.
If you're sexually active and would like to protect yourself, the best thing that you can do is get tested.
"A person can feel confident that we have no judgment,” said Lambert. “We understand these infections are simply an infection and they need to be treated."
DPHHS wants to remind people that STDs are entirely preventable. The agency recommends the following steps you can take to stay healthy:
- Talk to your health care provider about STD testing. Take charge of your own health, get tested and treated correctly. Find free or low-cost testing locations at GetTested.MT.gov
- Learn about STDs and how to avoid them at STDFree.MT.gov.
- The most reliable way to avoid infection is to not have sex.
- Reduce your number of partners and talk about sexual health with your partners.
- Use protection correctly every time. Synthetic non-latex condoms can be used for those who have latex allergies.
- Visit your local STD clinics, outreach workers or health departments to learn more, grab some free stuff and get the conversation started with friends.