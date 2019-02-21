GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking comment on a proposal to rebuild 8.4 miles of Highway 89 southeast of Fairfield in Cascade County, according a press release.
The project would begin at the junction with Montana Highway 200 near Sun River, and end at a location about 2,000 feet south of the 1st Road South intersection. The MDT says the project is meant to improve the safety and efficiency of the route.
Some of the proposed work includes bridge replacements, drainage, pavement markings and signage. The proposal also includes a finished roadway width of 36 feet, two 12-foot-wide travel lanes and six-foot-wide shoulders with rumble strips.
Depending on funding and how long it takes to complete project designs, construction is tentatively planned for beyond 2023 according to the press release. If you’d like to submit comments to the MDT, you can do so here.