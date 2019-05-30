HELENA – The Montana Department of Agriculture (M.D.A.) has extended the deadline for 2019’s hemp license application after the spring weather delayed planting for many producers across the state.
Those who receive a license can grow and produce hemp in a particular area, according to the department.
Applications must be completed by Friday, June 14. Those who apply must pay a $450 license fee, a $400 planting fee and may have to make additional payments depending on what seeds they grow.
You can send finished applications to M.D.A. at the following address:
Montana Department of Agriculture
Hemp Program
PO Box 200201
Helena, MT 59620
Licenses expire on the last day of April one year after they are issued. For more information, you can visit M.D.A.’s official website.