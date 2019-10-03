GREAT FALLS- Guided bird walks and live music are some of the things you can experience at Giant Springs State Park this weekend.
Montana Audubon will be in Great Falls Saturday, October 5 for a “Flock Together for Conservation” family-friendly event open to everyone.
The event is for the public to learn about the importance of the Land and Water Conservation Fund and its impact on Montana over the decades.
Free bird walks will start at 10:00 am and run through 12:00 pm followed by live music from the Missoula-based Lochwood Bluegrass Band.
An address on the history and significance of the Land and Water Conservation Fund from Montana’s perspective will be given by the Director of Fish Wildlife and Parks, Martha Williams. Food and beverages will be served on a first-come-first-served basis at no charge afterward.
According to the Montana Audubon, thousands of acres of habitat have been protected across the state via the program, in addition to the establishment of state parks, fishing access sites, local playgrounds and more.
For more information, you can go to Montana Audubon’s website or call 406-443-3949.