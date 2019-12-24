GREAT FALLS- Today volunteers from the Montana Air National Guard are making dinners for the Great Falls Senior Citizen Center as part of the annual Danny Berg Christmas tradition.
The dinner began back in 1992 and was brought to life by Master Sgt. Danny Berg.
Danny also worked at the Townhouse Inn and gave turkeys to their employees on Christmas Eve.
The story goes that every year Danny would take his turkey and donate it. He felt no one on Christmas should go without a warm meal.
“We’re able to give to the community a delicious dinner for those that can't cook it at their own house or where ever they’re at so you know they can come to a place to get well-cooked turkey, well seasoned stuffing great gravy and all the trimmings they can have for a great dinner,” said Todd Monroe, Technical Sgt. 120th Montana Air National Guard.
Monroe‘s fellow employees began to follow suit by donating their turkeys, creating the annual dinner.
Today, the Montana National Guard prepared 53 turkeys to be served tomorrow with the help of over 100 volunteers.
“I think knowing they're going to go home full and happy, it feels good,” Monroe said.
The meals are funded by local businesses and the Townhouse Inn and it has grown over the past 27 years and served an estimated 500 dinners.
The dinner will be tomorrow from noon to three, and is completely free everyone is welcome.