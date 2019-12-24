Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. SOME AREAS OF FREEZING FOG, MIST, AND/OR DRIZZLE. * WHERE...TOOLE AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. MINOR ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE BECAUSE OF FREEZING FOG AND FREEZING DRIZZLE ON SURFACES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&