From marches along the Hi-Line to testimony in D.C., the fight for missing and murdered indigenous women, or MMIW, has come to a head in Helena, as legislators hear testimony on a package of bills aimed at helping the American Indian population.
"I don't know how long it took before they finally put her in the database, but she was missing for three weeks before we got a search party together, and it took us not even 3 and a half hours to find her. And we found her deceased.”
That’s just one piece of testimony heard from Paula Castrostops, a proponent of House Bill 54 and the mother of 14-year-old Henny Scott, who went missing and was found dead in 2018.
Also within the package of bills is HB 40, which would provide grant money for cultural programs to help keep offenders from returning to jail.
Proponents point out that while only seven percent of Montana's population is American Indian, 27 percent of Montana's prison population is American Indian.
"Oftentimes, and I'll just put it out there, because of discrimination in housing practices and employment practices, it's a high hurdle for individuals, particularly offenders, that have been released out of prison to reenter back into society to become a productive citizen," said Sharon Stewart Peregoy, sponsor of HB 40.
Also heard Wednesday was House Bill 48. This bill makes sure that if an American Indian offender is convicted of partner or family member assault, the court can use his or her previous record in tribal court in sentencing.
Finally, House Bill 21 and House Bill 54, which drew the largest number of proponents. These bills are directly related to missing persons, including hiring a specialist for investigations, and establishing how law enforcement handles missing persons reports.
"These bills not only represent the tribes, they represent the state of Montana. They bring a lot of power not only to our tribes but to our people. Missing and murdered persons in our state of Montana is an epidemic, it's a huge issue, it affects all of us,” said HB 54 sponsor Rae Peppers.
All four bills mentioned have several steps to go before they can be signed into law this legislative session.