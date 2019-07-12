MMIP: Walking for Matthew Grant in Browning

BROWNING, Mont.- Walking for Matthew Grant. People are walking to raise awareness about how the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Movement includes not only women but men and children.
It’s been three years since Matthew Grant was found dead in an alley in below zero temperatures in Browning. The Grant’s are still looking for closure as to who murdered Matthew.
Family and friends are walking for Grant tomorrow morning, Saturday, July 13th in Browning. His case is one of the many cases in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Movement.
The family of Grant says he went missing on December 15th, 2016. After a grueling two week search for Grant in 20 below snowy conditions- he was found dead on December 31st, 2016 in an alley.
"Every day I wake up. And I think of Matthew. Every night I think of Matthew. It's hard because he had a newborn baby he didn't get to meet,” said Rhonda Connelly, Matthew Grant’s aunt.
The family says they want people to realize the MMIP Movement doesn't just include women and children- it's also men, like Grant.
Grant’s family and other families are asking those involved in their loved one’s case to please come forward.
People are meeting behind the Blackfeet Tribal office at 9:00 a.m where the walk will begin.