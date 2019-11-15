GREAT FALLS - The battle continues to find better ways to bring the number of missing and murdered indigenous people down.
The Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Task Force was put together to combat the epidemic, and today they're looking at different ways community safety can be improved.
One idea is to use school counselors to work with students to gain information on what's going on in the schools and where students are hanging out.
Another idea was to create many different neighborhood watch pages, to help share information in the community but the real question, is it working?
“Yes definitely, people are definitely aware of the missing indigenous persons issue, and when we’re out, there is a lot of interest in having conversations about the topic,” said Tina Chamberlain, Looping and Native Communities Coordinator, MMIP Task Force.
This is the fourth time this task force has met, and they'll continue to move the meetings around the state to ensure all communities are engaged.
If you have any ideas or concerns, you can get in contact with the Department of Justice through their website here.