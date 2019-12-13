GREAT FALLS- A project to make the water distribution system in the City of Great Falls more reliable is taking home the 2019 American Council of Engineering Companies Water Resources Honor Award.
A panel of judges representing industry, government, academia and media assembled to critique and rank submissions of engineering excellence according to the American Council of Engineering Companies’ website.
From the ACEC website, projects from throughout the world are rated on the basis of uniqueness and/or innovative applications of new or existing techniques; future value to the engineering profession and enhanced public awareness/enthusiasm of the role of engineering; social, economic and sustainable development considerations; complexity; successful fulfillment of client/owner needs.
The panel selects 36 award winners, 16 Grant Awards and 20 Honors Awards, with one Grand Comceptor Award being chosen from the 16 Grant Awards as the overall best engineering project.
The project that took home the award in Great Falls involves the installation of two additional water transmission pipelines under the Missouri River and Sun River using horizontal directional drilling. According to AE2S, "the new water transmission pipelines provide redundancy and the improvements will ensure water pressure and delivery during periods of increased demand."
They've installed close to 3,600 lineal feet of the pipeline beneath the Missouri River, and close to 1,500 feet of PVC piping underneath the Sun River.
The $5.5 million project kicked off in April 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in a few weeks.