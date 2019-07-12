Mission Over malmstrom

GREAT FALLS - today friends and family gathered at Malmstrom Air Force Base for the open house practice runs.
Para-jumpers and stunt planes filled the sky as families got to watch their incredible skills!
Today's practice run was filled with energy, and this afternoon the crowd got a small glimpse at what's ahead for this weekend’s big show.
“It puts it in perspective what are bases offers are community and our country and to get to see these incredible people land there parachutes with precision, I have never seen that before and it was awesome.” Said Debbie Lester, Malmstrom Air Force Base
There are a few very important things you need to know if you do plan on headed out to visit Malmstrom this weekend.
The 2nd avenue gate will only be open for the general public during the event hours, meaning this gate will not be open 24 hours a day.
This is the gate the general public will use to get onto Malmstrom during the open house.
The general public will not be able to use the 10th avenue gate or the north gate.
This gate is now transitioned to the 24 hour gate and is the only way to get on and off Malmstrom for the base populace