GREAT FALLS – Mission over Malmstrom concluded today with more showings of incredible aircraft and feats all showcasing different aspects of the military and flight.
Heavy winds were a slight issue at the start of the day but the public was still able to experience air craft and human excellence of all shapes and sizes.
We caught up with a couple fans today to see what the public thought of the weekend.
“If you get a chance to come here I totally would you really don’t fully appreciate what the military can do unless you are here. Yeah and you get to see a bunch of things you have not got to see before.” Said Abigail and Emma Vance, who are fans from the weekend.
The weekend has left a lasting impression on the people of Great Falls and after spending time with the fans, it is clear they are excited for the next time these planes will fly into town.