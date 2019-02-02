Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES, WITH UP TO 14 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS, ARE EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 45 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. SEVERE TO EXTREME CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&