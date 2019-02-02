(UPDATE 2/2/2019): GREAT FALLS- Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office has confirmed missing Helena 15-year-old Hannah Mattausch has been found.
The sheriff's office was unable to give any details on where she was found. But, Mattausch went missing two days ago and was last seen at Helena High School.
HELENA- According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, officials are asking the public to stay on alert for a missing teen last seen at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Helena High School.
Her name is, Hannah Mattausch. Who’s 15 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray leggings, and black and orange sneakers.
Anyone with information on Hannah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office at 447-8293.