UPDATE: 6/18/2019 (5:44pm) Lewis and Clark County Captain Kevin Wright said rescue crews have recovered the body of the missing scuba diver.
Rescue crews had been looking for the diver for more than 24 hours. It reportedly took four divers to recover the missing man's body, just after 3:00 PM this afternoon.
Several different agencies with boats and dogs assisted with the search. Authorities say underwater visibility made the search difficult for divers.
KFBB found out the victim was a man travelling from out-of-state, but no other information identifying him has been released as of writing.
The County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the cause of the equipment malfunction, and they’ve been in contact with the family.
UPDATE: 6/18/2019 (11:30am) The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office has declared the search for a missing out of state scuba diver as a recovery effort.
Several different agencies with boats and dogs are helping with the search. According to Captain Kevin Wright, crews have a good idea of where they are looking, and says right now the visibility under the water makes it difficult for divers.
“We have boats with sonar that have a good pattern that they're searching. And when they find an area, they want to send a diver down they’ll search that area," said Wright.
Captain Wright says crews will continue searching throughout the day until it is too dark or run into inclement weather. The Sheriff's Office is still investigating the cause of the equipment malfunction and have been in contact with the family.
Emergency crews are searching for a lost scuba diver on the northwest end of Canyon Ferry Lake.
UPDATE: (5:35pm) According to Captain Kevin Wright, the search is temporarily stalled due to rain in the area. They plan to continue the search as soon as the storm moves through.
Two divers were in the water when one had an equipment malfunction just before 2:00 pm.
The second diver attempted to help, when that diver began having issues. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Captain Kevin Wright tells KFBB that's when emergency crews were alerted and began a search for that diver.
The diver who initially experienced the equipment trouble has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Captain Wright says crews are expected to continue searching throughout the night, unless weather becomes a problem. We'll continue to update you with more information as it comes into the newsroom.