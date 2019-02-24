Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. SNOW WILL REDEVELOP THIS MORNING AND MAY BE MODERATE AT TIMES THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. IN ADDITION, COLD WIND CHILLS, AT TIMES AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A STATEWIDE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR WAYNE MANY GUNS, A 22 YEAR OLD AMERICAN INDIAN MALE, 6 FOOT 2 INCHES TALL, 140 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING A GREEN SWEATER AND BLUE JEANS. WAYNE WAS LAST SEEN ON FEBRUARY 21ST, AND HE MAY BE ATTEMPTING TO TRAVEL FROM BROWNING TO LAME DEER. HE HAS NO VEHICLE AND HIS JUDGMENT MAY BE IMPAIRED, HE COULD POSSIBLY BE EXPOSED TO HARSH WINTER CONDITIONS. ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT BLACKFEET TRIBAL POLICE AT 406 338 4000. THANK YOU.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1145 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES TO AFFECT SHEEP CREEK ROAD IN SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER BECAUSE OF AN ICE JAM. SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&