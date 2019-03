Watch again

CHESTER COUNTY, PA- Officials from Eastern Pennsylvania arrested a woman Saturday for allegedly abducting her daughter in 2017, according to a press release from U.S. Marshals Service.

Tracy Rearden, 32, was wanted by Montana’s Great Falls Police Department on charges of felony custodial interference. An arrest warrant was issued for Rearden in Cascade County on July 25, 2017. Police say at that point she allegedly took unlawful custody of her daughter who was three-years-old at the time. In an attempt to maintain some privacy for the family, we are choosing not to publish the girl's name and photo.

The USMS Violent Offender Task Force then adopted the case and began a fugitive and missing child investigation, according to the press release.

Rearden was reportedly visiting friends with her five-year-old daughter in the early afternoon when U.S. Marshals blocked her vehicle on the 500 block of Merioneth Drive.

The authorities have safely recovered the girl. Rearden has since been taken into custody without incident and awaits extradition back to Montana. She faces charges for alleged felony custodial interference.

The girl's father is reportedly on a plane from Montana to Philadelphia to pick up his daughter.