UPDATE 3:25 pm:
The children have been found safe in Idaho and the parents are in custody.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. -An AMBER Alert was sent Thursday morning for three children taken in Great Falls:
AMBER Alert 2 suspect vehicles, a white Chevrolet Malibu Montana license 224730B and a blue Chevrolet Tahoe Montana license 222599B, suspects are Tony Demontigny and Ellaura Wright, non-custodial parents with history of drugs and violence took 3 children during the night from Great Falls. Any info, call Cascade County Sheriff's Office at 406 836-7380.
According to the poster sent by the Montana DOJ, the children are 5-year-old Raelynn Demontigny, 3-year-old Lianna Demontigny and 1-year-old Tony Demontigny.
