UPDATE: GFPD reports Selena was located late Thursday night and is safe.
GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on February 14, saying they are concerned for her safety.
According to Great Falls Police Department, Selena Lea Ream was last seen on February 14 around 12:00 am.
Selena is five feet seven inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.
GFPD says it is believed Selena may be in Great Falls, Billings or Kalispell.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Cunningham at 406-455-8561 or leave a private message on the Great Falls Police Department Facebook.