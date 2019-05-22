MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Justice says a 9-year-old boy was abducted by his father and may be in danger.
Delwin Calflooking of Browning was last seen on May 13.
From the DOJ:
MISSING PERSON ALERT: A 9-year-old boy is reported missing and may be in danger. Authorities say he may be in the Missoula area with his father:
"The Montana Department of Justice has issued a "Missing Endangered Person Advisory" (MEPA) for Delwin Paul Calflooking, Jr. 9-years-old, Native American Male, 4'7/80 lbs, brown yes, & black hair. Delwin was last seen in Browning, Mt on 5/13/19, but is believed to be in the Missoula Area with his father Delwin Paul Calflooking, Sr. If you spot the pair in the Missoula Area please call 9-1-1. If you have information as to their whereabouts, please contact FBI Special Agent Steven Snyder at (301) 325-9274."