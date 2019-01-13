Miss Rodeo Montana 2019 explains her plans for the year

GREAT FALLS- A new Miss Rodeo Montana has been named. Winner, Kayla Seaman from Kalispell shares with us what the title means and how she's planning to empower ladies across the Treasure State.
Seaman tells us if it was up to her, all of the girls up on stage would share the title with her. However, this crown means much more than just a title to Seaman. She's a proponent for women doing great things and wants every girl to know that if you dream it, you can do it, and keep on trying.
"No one can take knowledge away from you. If you do your hardest, and you put your nose in those books If you go out and ride those horses, you're going to get better. It may take a year. It may take 5 years. It may take 10 years, but there's a 10,000-hour rule where after 10,000 hours you should be an expert at something,” said Seaman.
Seaman wants to be an approachable Miss Rodeo Montana and encourages girl's to reach out to her anytime. Throughout 2019, seaman's goal is to travel to as many rodeos as possible representing the special community built around rodeos. With this title, she's won multiple prizes including items to help her travel throughout 2019.