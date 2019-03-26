Minor flooding in surrounding Great Falls area impacting commute

GREAT FALLS- Flood coverage continues in Great Falls. According to Vaughn Fire & Rescue Volunteer Department, Montana Department of Transportation, and the National Weather Service, surrounding areas in the Electric City are experiencing areas of flooding today, March 26th.
Sun Meadow Rd. is experiencing flooding forcing 30 to 40 residents to drive through 2-4 inches of water. Residents tell us it’s not necessarily the water posing a problem; it’s the mud they’re getting stuck in.
The ice jam at the Sun River has broken loose, and today, March 26th there’s still about five percent left of the jam.
Also, culverts are starting to fill up between S. Frontage Rd., mile marker five and seven. Be careful as you come and go throughout the day. First responders say slow down.
US-87 mile marker 12.9, both lanes are open this morning after water was flowing over the road. Resident house numbers 165 & 169 along us-87 are no longer experiencing flooding issues.