Despite it being called the CM Russell Museum, you don't find many of the artist's original works there due to how fragile they are. Now, a Minnesotan artist is giving them new life, re-creating them from scratch.
With over 15 years of creative work under his belt, Multidisciplinary Artist and Designer Nick Golfis has plenty of hands on experience when it comes to making sculptures, props and design sets.
The museum reached out to him back in February 2018 to recreate Russell's original artwork, and while the opportunity felt daunting at first, Golfis decided to step up to the plate.
"I really wanted to get as close to that original as possible just to get the integrity of what he had," said Golfis.
For about six months, the artist crafted nearly 20 structures based off of Russell's work, including clay models, small figurines and a miniature boat. Each type of art had different things to consider throughout the creative process.
"I would generally three or four types of materials for each one of the objects, so I could test and prototype how those would work, and how they would sort of felt," Golfis explained.
Many of Russell's original works from the early 20th century are now fragile and sensitive to temperature and humidity, but these fresher recreations can help people to take a step back in time thanks to how detailed they are.
"When you can create something that was made from a different time period using those same materials and techniques that were done at the time, it helps just transport them to that place and sort of forget where you are for a little while," said Golfis.
If you'd like to check out the recreations, they're here to stay as part of the museum’s log cabin studio exhibit at 400 13th St N, Great Falls, MT 59401.
Want to see more projects from the artist himself? You can take a look at his exhibit design portfolio online.