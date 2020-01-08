Military tensions continue to rise
Great Falls- The Air Force Public Affairs Headquarters wasn't able to say much of anything due to security reasons. Malmstrom does have airmen deployed, we just don't know where.
Dan Bushnell with the Montana Army National Guard told me the 300 plus people who deployed last fall out of Helena, are safe and accounted for. Captain Bushnell says even with all the tensions rising, their daily operations still remain the same.
"Those tensions are not reflecting, are not impacting their mission whatsoever. it's business as usual for us," says Bushnell.
He goes on to say, the U.S. military personnel is constantly in danger. But that's there job, to serve and protect the rights and freedom of this country. Officials at Malmstrom continue to tell us they are ready to deploy at a moments notice if and when needed.
