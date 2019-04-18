Military children on the home front

GREAT FALLS- We sat down with children from military families. We’re sharing an exclusive look into why America sets aside an entire month in their honor.
According to the Great Falls Public School System, there are over 1,000 military children living in Great Falls, and that number is changing monthly because of their mom's and/or dad’s relocating jobs.
As you can imagine the coming and going takes a toll on the children which is why in America we've dedicated the entire month of April to honor and recognize our military children back on the home front.
Loy Elementary School is right next-door to Malmstrom Air Force Base and 98 percent of its students come from military families. We sat down with three military children who shared a very canny perspective of what it's like to pack up every couple of years.
Meet Amadora Luna, Emma Kull, and Liron Tuinman. They're all students at Loy Elementary, but what you may not know is they've been military kids since the day they were born.
"My dad would always come home in his uniform and everything," said Kull, a 5th grader at Loy.
To these ladies, being a military child definitely has its perks.
"I get to meet new people, and I get to explore basically the whole world more than other people, besides like Celebrities," said Amadora Luna, a 5th Grader at Loy.
But, often times with all the good, there are bound to be some hardships.
"On my first birthday, he was deployed. Yeah, that happened to me too. My mom sent me a blanket from Qatar," said Luna, Kull, and Tuinman.
Not to mention, the tedious process of packing up your room and loading it all onto a moving a truck.
"I really don't like losing all my stuff because I've had like boxes of stuff that I've lost during like a move that I've never gotten back," said Liron Tuinman, a 6th grader at Loy.
At the end of the day, their biggest fear isn’t losing their replaceable keepsakes.
"Losing friends and family. Like if my dad got hurt. If my parents got hurt in any way," said Luna, Kull, and Tuinman.
No matter what worries military kids may have, there’s one thing they all have in common, each other.
"If you are military, and things get rough, and you hit rock bottom. The only way from rock bottom is up," said Kull.
Starting at 7:45 this morning, April 18th, Loy is hosting a breakfast to honor the military families that go to their school.