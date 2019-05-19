Fire Chief Branden Stevens says his department in Miles City needs a new fire station.
The 70 year old structure was condemned by a building inspector after structural supports for the roof caved in.
In addition to this, Stevens explains there is poor electrical wiring as well as fracture concrete throughout the building.
As a result, firefighters aren’t able to live in the building while on duty.
Stevens says he hopes the department will get a new building that will also serve the police department and other emergency services.