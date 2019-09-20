GREAT FALLS- Coasters designed and crafted by Griz Biz North Middle School students will be presented for a National Public Lands Council Conference that will be held in Great Falls.
North Middle School Students that are a part of Griz Biz are presenting 80 leather coasters to the Public Lands Council representatives from Washington DC on September 24 at North Middle School and anyone can attend.
The presentation of the coasters is a day before the National Public Lands Council Conference that will be held September 25 through the 28.
According to a press release from Great Falls Public Schools, the conference is being held in Montana because over 2.5 million head of cattle is raised in Montana on over 58 million acres of farmland.
For more information on the conference and to register you can go to their website here.