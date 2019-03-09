Spring is almost here, and with it, gardening.
Despite all the snow on the ground, now is the perfect time to start you garden... indoors of course.
You'll want to make sure you have a good source of heat, plenty of light, and water.
However, if you don't have the greenest thumb out there, microgreen's might be the way to go.
Microgreens, otherwise known as vegetable confetti, are basically immature greens that you can harvest in as little as a 2 weeks.
You can grow a wide variety of them, ranging from broccoli and cabbage to sunflower and chia.
The best way to think of microgreens, are as a trial run for the real thing.
'You can do the microgreens and they're ready to eat in two weeks. So you can actually try that to see if your system that you've got is going to work," explains Pat Parker, a level 3 gardener at Ace Hardware.
Microgreens are extremely healthy and full of nutrients, making them a great addition to any salad or meal.
To get your mircogreen garden started, all you need is a window with some sunlight, water, and a little bit of patience.