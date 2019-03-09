Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ANGEL FOUR BEAR. SHE IS A 15 YEAR OLD FEMALE, LAST SEEN ON MARCH 7, 2019. SHE IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH SHANE AMYOTTE AND HIS MOTHER JANALENE AMYOTTE. POSSIBLY HEADED BACK TO FORT PECK FROM THE CROW RESERVATION. SHE MIGHT BE IN A RED COLORED SUV, POSSIBLY A FORD BRONCO, WITH 22 COUNTY LICENSE PLATES. THERE ARE CONCERNS FOR ANGEL'S SAFETY. SHANE IS CURRENTLY UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR SEX OFFENSES AGAINST A MINOR. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON WHERE ANGEL MIGHT BE, PLEASE CALL CROW LAW ENFORCEMENT OR FORT PECK POLICE DEPARTMENT AT: 638 2631 OR 768 5565.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY. * MINOR FLOODING DUE TO AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY SOUTH OF THE CITY OF CASCADE ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER. AS A RESULT, SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA. * ADDITIONAL MINOR FLOODING RELATED TO THIS ICE JAM HAS ALSO BEEN REPORTED BETWEEN THE DEARBORN RIVER AND TOWER ROCK STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ICE JAMS ARE UNPREDICTABLE AND CAN BREAK UP OR FORM WITH LITTLE WARNING. DO NOT WALK OUT ONTO THE ICE. &&