Lindsey Palmer posted a video thanking everyone for their support for her husband, Trooper Wade Palmer, as he continues to recover from being shot in the head and neck in March.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Palmer was shot multiple times in the early hours of March 15. He was airlifted to a hospital in Utah, where he continues to receive intense care. He regained consciousness but is non-verbal, according to MHP.
Lindsey Palmer says she can see his personality re-emerging slowly.
She also thanked attendees of the May 4 "301 Strong" benefit for Wade.
"Hello. My name is Lindsey Palmer, I am Trooper Wade Palmer’s wife. I have so many things I want to say and this is very emotional for me, so I have written it all down so I don’t’ forget anything. I hope you don’t mind me reading what I wrote.
We have been through a lot in the last month. We have been uprooted from our home and moved to the University of Utah hospital, leaving our 2 children behind to be cared for by my parents.
In the last couple of weeks, every day has brought small improvements. Those of us who know Wade well can see his personality slowly re-emerging through his actions.
Wade has a long road to recovery. Rehabilitation and more surgeries are in his future, and at this point there is much that is uncertain. The path ahead will not be easy, but Wade is tough and he is a fighter.
Words cannot express the depth of support and love my family and I are feeling right now. I don’t even know where to begin to thank everyone for your generosity, prayers, and encouragement. Your donations help me to stay with my husband in Salt Lake City while I take a leave of absence from my job. Your support also helps ensure our girls are taken care of back home. Without your help, I don’t know how I could possibly juggle the care of my family, other daily tasks, being a working wife and mother of two while living so far from home.
To community members, friends and family, thank you for showing my family kindness during this difficult time. I am deeply grateful for the compassion you have extended to us. Your selflessness has truly touched my heart. Never in a million years will a “Thank you” be enough for the overwhelming gratitude my family and I feel.
To the Blue community at home, in Utah, throughout the country, and abroad, thank you for being so encouraging, supportive and overwhelmingly generous. I have always been and will always be proud to be the wife of a law enforcement officer. Please continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers.
I need to get back to my husband now. I hope you all enjoy the event. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much."