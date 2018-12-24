MHP Trooper goes the extra mile to help medical patient

All month long KFBB have been highlighting people going above and beyond to make the holiday season a little easier. One Malta Montana Highway Patrolman went the extra 200 miles for a Malta hospital patient.
Earlier this month Trooper Dan Ohl, he got a call from the hospital in Malta asking if MHP could set up an emergency run for a patient that needed platelets. Trooper Ohl contacted every trooper he could but they were all busy on other calls. Off duty, Trooper Ohl decided that something had to be done. That's when he and another off duty trooper fueled up his personal airplane and headed to Great Falls International Airport to pick up the platelets. Our Tarvarious Haywood spoke with Trooper Ohl who says he is no hero, he is just a man who loves to fly.
"Well I don't see how that's going above and beyond I was just out enjoying a beautiful day to fly. its a real privilege to enjoy Montana from the air and help people out at the same time
He added although he didn't get a chance to meet the patient, the hospital did send over a huge thank you for his service. When asked if he would do it all over again, he said, if the weather permits then he will be there no matter what, on or off duty.