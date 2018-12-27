GREAT FALLS-
Law enforcement are now looking for witnesses to a DUI case that took place on Monday afternoon.
A post on the Montana Highway Patrol Facebook page says on December 23, 2018 around 2:30-3:00 p.m., a silver 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo passenger car with 38 County plates left Great Falls heading North on the Frontage Road toward Vaughn.
The caller who reported the vehicle said it was swerving in and out of the ditch and forced 8-9 cars off of the road. The car then continued all the to Dutton before hitting I-15. The car was later discovered in Teton County where the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
MHP is now looking for any witnesses to the incident or any of the drivers who were forced off the road. If you are willing to provide a statement, please call Trooper Jensen at (406)660-1118.