One man is working to make Christmas for every child enjoyable by signing Merry Christmas in a video for deaf and hard of hearing kids.
Jarod Mills posted a video of himself signing as Santa Claus for children who are hearing impaired for the holidays to spread a little Christmas cheer.
"Hello, I am so excited to see you.” Mills says in the video, “I have heard that you have been amazing this year. Your behavior is perfect. I want you to know that you are on my nice list. I will see you Christmas. Merry Christmas."
The Great Falls Police Department shared the video, saying they wanted to share the video as a wonderful way to kick off Christmas Eve with the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind in Great Falls.