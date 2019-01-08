The Helena Police Department is requesting a Missing and Endangered Persons advisory for two children, Alex and Kristl Kaufman who are with their mother Shala Hood. Kristl is a 7-month-old white female 2-foot-6, and 30 pounds, with blonde hair. Alex is a 1 year 8 month old, white male, 3-foot-6, 35 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. Their Mother Shala is a 30-year old white female, 5-foot-2, 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. The court has ordered their removal from their mother’s custody for reasons that the children are in immediate or apparent danger without CPS intervention. The children were last seen by CPS on Dec 21, 2018. Unknown direction of travel but may have headed to Great Falls area. There is currently no known mode of transportation. Any information please call the Helena Police Department at 406 442-3233, or dial 911.
