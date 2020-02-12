Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE CHOUTEAU COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE. THE CHOUTEAU COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DAVID JACK BUYER, AN 82 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, 6 FEET 1 INCH TALL, AND 157 POUNDS. DAVID HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM SINCE THE FIRST WEEK IN NOVEMBER 2019. DAVID IS IN POOR HEALTH, AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS WELFARE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT DAVID, PLEASE CONTACT THE CHOUTEAU COUNTY SHERIFF AT (406) 622-5451, OR CALL 911. THANK YOU.