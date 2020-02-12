UPDATE: The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for David Jack Buyer has been canceled. Mr. Buyer was located and is safe. The Chouteau County Sheriff's Office thanks everyone for their help.
---------------------------------------------------
CHOTEAU- A missing and endangered person alert has been issued by the Chouteau County Sheriff’s Office for 82-year-old David Jack Buyer.
David is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 157 pounds.
According to the MEPA David has not been seen or heard from since the first week of November 2019.
There is concern for David’s welfare because he is in poor health.
It is believed David would be in the Dutton, Power, Brady or Great Falls area.
David is possibly in a teal 1997 Dodge Ram, Montana plates 19-1357B.
If you have any information about David please contact the Chouteau County Sheriff at 406 622 5451 or call 911.