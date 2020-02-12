Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DAVID JACK BUYER HAS BEEN CANCELLED. MR. BUYER WAS LOCATED AND IS SAFE. THE CHOUTEAU COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE THANKS EVERYONE FOR THEIR HELP.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL INCREASE BY THIS AFTERNOON AS GUSTY WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS DEVELOP. EXPOSED AREAS WITH A SUBSTANTIAL SNOW COVER WILL SEE THE GREATEST IMPACTS, INCLUDING HIGHWAY 87 FROM BELT TO HOBSON AND HIGHWAY 89 SOUTH TO MONARCH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&